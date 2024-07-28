Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Short Interest Update

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 821,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OBIO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 129,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

In other news, insider William Reed Little bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

