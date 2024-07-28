Ordinals (ORDI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71.71 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $816.35 million and $71.71 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $38.87 or 0.00057033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.69046069 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $134,275,336.31 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

