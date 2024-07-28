Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.80

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.80. Origin Energy shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 221 shares traded.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

