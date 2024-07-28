Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Otsuka stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.
About Otsuka
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.