Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Otsuka stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

