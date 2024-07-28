Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Trading Up 0.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

