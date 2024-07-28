PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCAR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.