PaLM AI Tops One Day Volume of $669,798.59 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $50.39 million and $669,798.59 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PaLM AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.5341225 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $673,620.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.