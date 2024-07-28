Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $995.16 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

