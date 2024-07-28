Park National (NYSE:PRK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Stock Down 1.6 %

Park National Dividend Announcement

PRK opened at $185.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.71. Park National has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

