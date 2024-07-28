PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.01. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 227,717 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised PAVmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PAVmed Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.65.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

