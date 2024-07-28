PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $647.63 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $647.63 million and $3.71 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2,388.18 or 0.03505695 BTC on popular exchanges.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 187,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
