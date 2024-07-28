Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 62.19% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter.

Performance Shipping Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PSHG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 26,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

About Performance Shipping

