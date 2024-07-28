Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in July

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.3 days.
Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$139.01. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.07. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of C$134.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$232.25.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
