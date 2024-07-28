Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in July

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.3 days.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$139.01. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$154.07. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of C$134.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$232.25.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.