Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) vs. China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and China Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$18.77 million ($0.27) -24.85 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 1.95 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

China Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Perpetua Resources and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 73.25%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -23.51% -20.00% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

