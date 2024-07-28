Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

