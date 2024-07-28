Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $41.63. 512,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,082. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

