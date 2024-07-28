PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Up 149.4% in July

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the June 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 145,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,929. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Access Income Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.