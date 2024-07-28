Piper Sandler Increases Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target to $7.00

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

CFFN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $866.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

