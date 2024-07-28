PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 4.9%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. 134,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 488,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $48,924.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,000.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 193,532 shares of company stock valued at $169,644 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in PLBY Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

