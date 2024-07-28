Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $87.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $82.71 on Thursday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Polaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

