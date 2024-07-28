Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Trading Up 1.7%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.