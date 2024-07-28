Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBKOF remained flat at $20.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

