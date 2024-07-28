Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool updated its FY24 guidance to $11.05-11.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.82. 787,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

