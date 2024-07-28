Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 182,120 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.76% of Weatherford International worth $739,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $406,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. 1,673,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,963. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

