Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Celsius were worth $232,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Celsius by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 149,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,329,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,905. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.51.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

