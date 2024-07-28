Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,414,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,109,163 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $374,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. 12,587,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,775,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

