Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,814,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068,719 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.41% of Kanzhun worth $224,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kanzhun by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Down 0.1 %

BZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.71. 3,426,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,795. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

