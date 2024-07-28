Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 158.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $958,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.0 %

Airbnb stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,092 shares of company stock valued at $109,519,936. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

