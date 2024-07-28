Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $305,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. 1,383,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,193. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Argus decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

