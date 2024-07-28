Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.17 Billion Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.32% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,165,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after buying an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,514. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $351.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.26 and a 200-day moving average of $314.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

