Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.52 Billion Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Paylocity worth $1,518,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.43. 288,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,775. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

