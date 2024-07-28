Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $205.49 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $205,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 696,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after buying an additional 135,666 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $1,753,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,593,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,079 shares of company stock worth $7,814,083. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.