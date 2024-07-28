Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $258.76 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 174,128 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $258,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.34. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.