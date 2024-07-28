Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,076,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $29.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,605.94. The company had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,456.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.98. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,658.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

