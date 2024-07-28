Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.82% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $868,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.44 on Friday, hitting $1,078.63. 380,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,591. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $723.56 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,033.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $977.31. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.