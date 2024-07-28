Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.61% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $344,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,757,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,560,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after buying an additional 152,758 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

WPM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 1,431,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

