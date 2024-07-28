Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,562,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 521,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.28% of MKS Instruments worth $1,005,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. 838,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,729. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

