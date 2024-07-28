Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.79% of HubSpot worth $1,211,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.88.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.6 %

HubSpot stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.72. The stock had a trading volume of 930,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.93 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

