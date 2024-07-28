Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,225 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.80% of OneMain worth $232,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 513,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,315. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.