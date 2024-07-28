Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 137,423 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,488,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137,423 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Target were worth $795,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.
View Our Latest Analysis on TGT
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.