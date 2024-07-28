Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 137,423 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,488,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137,423 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Target were worth $795,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.