Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 137,583 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.17% of Bath & Body Works worth $356,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,110 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $58,266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,148. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

