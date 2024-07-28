Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,941 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $326,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

AVY stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.74. The company had a trading volume of 522,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,594. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

