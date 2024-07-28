Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,404,088 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,139,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,404,088 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.44% of Pfizer worth $697,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 3.3 %

PFE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,657,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301,530. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.