Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 725,971 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 725,971 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.40% of Ralph Lauren worth $288,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RL stock traded up $6.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. 554,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.60. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

