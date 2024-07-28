Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 287,517 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of Starbucks worth $249,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.05. 12,387,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

