Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

PRME has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

NYSE PRME opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

