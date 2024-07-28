Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

BPRN stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. Princeton Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $28,646.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $294,544.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $28,646.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,306 shares of company stock worth $250,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

