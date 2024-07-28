Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million.
Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance
BPRN stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. Princeton Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60.
Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.
Princeton Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
