Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $170.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,320 shares of company stock worth $20,696,223. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 58,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

