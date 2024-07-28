Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 2.7%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.64 and last traded at C$15.40. 12,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 6,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market cap of C$376.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 million. Research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.