Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

